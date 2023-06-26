Diario La Opinión Zona Norte tapa edición impresa del lunes 26 de junio de 2023, Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, Argentina

LA OPINIÓN ZONA NORTE
Comenzó la carrera de cara a las elecciones del 13 de agosto* PASO para diputados y senadores provinciales: la pelea por estar en la boleta de octubre*
INDIGNANTE
MURIÓ LA ABUELA ATROPELLADA POR UN PATOVICA QUE MANEJABA BORRACHO
CHUBUT
OCHO LISTAS COMPETIRÁN EN LAS PASO NACIONALES
COMENZÓ LA CARRERA
ONCE CANDIDATOS SE ANOTARON PARA LAS ELECCIONES DEL 13 DE AGOSTO.
TRES POR UNIÓN POR LA PATRIA, DOS POR CAMBIA SANTA CRUZ Y CINCO EN EL FRENTE POR SANTA CRUZ. SE SUMA LA FÓRMULA DE LA IZQUIERDA.
DIPUTADOS
POR EL PUEBLO GERARDO TERRAZ BUSCA VOLVER A OCUPAR UNA BANCA POR CALETA
TANIA SASSO ENCABEZA UNO DE LOS 13 SUBLEMAS DE BELLONI/COTILLO
JUAN ACUÑA KUNZ DE CANDIDATO A SENADOR A BUSCAR UNA BANCA PROVINCIAL
PASO PARA DIPUTADOS Y SENADORES NACIONALES
LA PELEA POR ESTAR EN LA BOLETA DE OCTUBRE
SALVO EN LA IZQUIERDA, EN TODOS LOS FRENTES HABRA PASO PARA DEFINIR CANDIDATURAS A DIPUTADOS Y SENADORES NACIONALES
