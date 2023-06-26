LA OPINIÓN ZONA NORTE

Diario La Opinión Zona Norte tapa edición impresa del lunes 26 de junio de 2023, Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Comenzó la carrera de cara a las elecciones del 13 de agosto* PASO para diputados y senadores provinciales: la pelea por estar en la boleta de octubre*

Por La Opinión Austral


INDIGNANTE

MURIÓ LA ABUELA ATROPELLADA POR UN PATOVICA QUE MANEJABA BORRACHO

 

CHUBUT

OCHO LISTAS COMPETIRÁN EN LAS PASO NACIONALES

 

COMENZÓ LA CARRERA

ONCE CANDIDATOS SE ANOTARON PARA LAS ELECCIONES DEL 13 DE AGOSTO.

TRES POR UNIÓN POR LA PATRIA, DOS POR CAMBIA SANTA CRUZ Y CINCO EN EL FRENTE POR SANTA CRUZ. SE SUMA LA FÓRMULA DE LA IZQUIERDA.

 

DIPUTADOS

POR EL PUEBLO GERARDO TERRAZ BUSCA VOLVER A OCUPAR UNA BANCA POR CALETA

 

TANIA SASSO ENCABEZA UNO DE LOS 13 SUBLEMAS DE BELLONI/COTILLO

 

JUAN ACUÑA KUNZ DE CANDIDATO A SENADOR A BUSCAR UNA BANCA PROVINCIAL

 

PASO PARA DIPUTADOS Y SENADORES NACIONALES

LA PELEA POR ESTAR EN LA BOLETA DE OCTUBRE

SALVO EN LA IZQUIERDA, EN TODOS LOS FRENTES HABRA PASO PARA DEFINIR CANDIDATURAS A DIPUTADOS Y SENADORES NACIONALES

