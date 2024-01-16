Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Este lunes, se celebró la 75° edición de los premios Emmys, donde se premia a lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense. Se realizó en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles a las 21 hs. Lo condujo el actor y comediante Anthony Anderson y se transmitió por TNT y HBO Max.
Premios Emmys 2024: ¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores?
Mejor serie dramática
- Succession (HBO/Max) – ganadora.
- Andor (Disney+).
- Better Call Saul (AMC).
- The Crown (Netflix).
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max).
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max).
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max).
- Yellowjackets (Showtime).
Mejor serie de comedia
- The Bear (FX) – ganadora.
- Abbott Elementary (ABC).
- Barry (HBO Max).
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee).
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video).
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu).
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).
- Wednesday (Netflix).
Mejor serie limitada, película o antología (miniserie)
- Beef (Netflix) – ganadora.
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix).
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video).
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX).
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+).
Mejor actor principal en serie de drama
- Kieran Culkin (Succession) – ganador.
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man).
- Brian Cox (Succession).
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).
- Jeremy Strong (Succession).
Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama
- Sarah Snook (Succession) – ganadora.
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us).
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat).
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – ganador.
- Bill Hader (Barry).
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).
- Jason Segel (Shrinking).
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – ganadora.
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me).
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face).
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble).
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy).
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm).
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things).
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six).
- Ali Wong (Beef) – ganadora.
Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología
- Steven Yeun (Beef) – ganador.
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird).
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales).
- Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story).
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy).
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – ganadora.
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown).
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus).
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus).
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus).
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – ganador.
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus).
- Nicholas Braun (Succession).
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus).
- Theo James (The White Lotus).
- Alan Ruck (Succession).
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus).
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession).
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – ganador.
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry).
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso).
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).
- James Marsden (Jury Duty).
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).
- Henry Winkler (Barry).
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – ganadora.
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary).
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking).
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – ganadora.
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales).
- Maria Bello (Beef).
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble).
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales).
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six).
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things).
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – ganador.
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales).
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).
- Joseph Lee (Beef).
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird).
- Young Mazino (Beef).
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death).
Mejor guion en serie de drama
- Succession – Jesse Armstrong. Ganador.
- Andor – Beau Willimon.
- Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer.
- Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith.
- Better Call Saul – Peter Gould.
- The Last Of Us – Craig Mazin.
- The White Lotus – Mike White.
Mejor dirección para una serie dramática
- Mark Mylod (Succession) – ganador.
- Benjamin Caron (Andor).
- Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters).
- Lorene Scafaria (Succession).
- Andriy Parekh (Succession).
- Pedro Hoar (The last of us).
- Mike White (The White Lotus).
Mejor guion en serie de comedia
- The Bear – Christopher Storer. Ganador.
- Barry – Bill Hader.
- Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper.
- Only Murders in the Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky.
- The Other Two – Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider.
- Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis.
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
- Christopher Storer (The Bear) – Ganador.
- Bill Hader (Barry).
- Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso).
- Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
- María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show).
- Tim Burton (Wednesday).
Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – ganador.
- Joel Kim Booster (Fire island).
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble).
- Patricio Aison (Prey).
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm).
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story).
Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – ganadora.
- Jake Schreier (Beef).
- Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer).
- París Barclay (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer).
- Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble).
- Dan Trachtenberg (Prey).
Mejor reality
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – ganador.
- The Amazing Race (CBS).
- Survivor (CBS).
- Top Chef (Bravo TV).
- The Voice (NBC).
Mejor serie de variedades
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – ganador.
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.
- Late Night With Seth Meyers.
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
- Saturday Night Live.
Mejor programa de variedades
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – ganador.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC).
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC).
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS).
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV +).
Mejor especial en directo
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – ganador.
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna.
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.
- The Oscars.
- 75th Annual Tony Awards.
