Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Este lunes, se celebró la 75° edición de los premios Emmys, donde se premia a lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense. Se realizó en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles a las 21 hs. Lo condujo el actor y comediante Anthony Anderson y se transmitió por TNT y HBO Max.

Premios Emmys 2024: ¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores?

Mejor serie dramática

  • Succession (HBO/Max) – ganadora.
  • Andor (Disney+).
  • Better Call Saul (AMC).
  • The Crown (Netflix).
  • House of the Dragon (HBO/Max).
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max).
  • The White Lotus (HBO/Max).
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime).

Mejor serie de comedia

  • The Bear (FX) – ganadora.
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC).
  • Barry (HBO Max).
  • Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee).
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video).
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu).
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).
  • Wednesday (Netflix).

Mejor serie limitada, película o antología (miniserie)

  • Beef (Netflix) – ganadora.
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix).
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video).
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX).
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+).

Mejor actor principal en serie de drama

  • Kieran Culkin (Succession) – ganador.
  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man).
  • Brian Cox (Succession).
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama

  • Sarah Snook (Succession) – ganadora.
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us).
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – ganador.
  • Bill Hader (Barry).
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking).
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – ganadora.
  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me).
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face).
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble).
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy).
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm).
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things).
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six).
  • Ali Wong (Beef) – ganadora.

Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Steven Yeun (Beef) – ganador.
  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird).
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales).
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story).
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy).

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – ganadora.
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown).
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus).
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus).
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus).

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – ganador.
  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus).
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession).
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus).
  • Theo James (The White Lotus).
  • Alan Ruck (Succession).
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus).
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession).

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – ganador.
  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry).
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso).
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).
  • James Marsden (Jury Duty).
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).
  • Henry Winkler (Barry).

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – ganadora.
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary).
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – ganadora.
  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales).
  • Maria Bello (Beef).
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble).
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales).
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six).
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things).

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – ganador.
  • Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales).
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).
  • Joseph Lee (Beef).
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird).
  • Young Mazino (Beef).
  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death).

Mejor guion en serie de drama

  • Succession – Jesse Armstrong. Ganador.
  • Andor – Beau Willimon.
  • Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer.
  • Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith.
  • Better Call Saul – Peter Gould.
  • The Last Of Us – Craig Mazin.
  • The White Lotus – Mike White.

Mejor dirección para una serie dramática

  • Mark Mylod (Succession) – ganador.
  • Benjamin Caron (Andor).
  • Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters).
  • Lorene Scafaria (Succession).
  • Andriy Parekh (Succession).
  • Pedro Hoar (The last of us).
  • Mike White (The White Lotus).

Mejor guion en serie de comedia

  • The Bear – Christopher Storer. Ganador.
  • Barry – Bill Hader.
  • Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper.
  • Only Murders in the Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky.
  • The Other Two – Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider.
  • Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis.

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

  • Christopher Storer (The Bear) – Ganador.
  • Bill Hader (Barry).
  • Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso).
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
  • María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show).
  • Tim Burton (Wednesday).

Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – ganador.
  • Joel Kim Booster (Fire island).
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble).
  • Patricio Aison (Prey).
  • Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm).
  • Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story).

Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – ganadora.
  • Jake Schreier (Beef).
  • Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer).
  • París Barclay (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer).
  • Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble).
  • Dan Trachtenberg (Prey).

Mejor reality

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – ganador.
  • The Amazing Race (CBS).
  • Survivor (CBS).
  • Top Chef (Bravo TV).
  • The Voice (NBC).

Mejor serie de variedades

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – ganador.
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers.
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
  • Saturday Night Live.

Mejor programa de variedades

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – ganador.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC).
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC).
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS).
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV +).

Mejor especial en directo

  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – ganador.
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna.
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.
  • The Oscars.
  • 75th Annual Tony Awards.

EN ESTA NOTA Premios Emmys 2024

Leé más notas de La Opinión Austral

Noticias relacionadas

La picante propuesta que le hizo Santiago del Moro a los participantes de Gran Hermano: “Son todos grandes”

La picante propuesta que le hizo Santiago del Moro a los participantes de Gran Hermano: “Son todos grandes”

Alfa e Isabel de Gran Hermano se dieron un beso: “¿Puede haber…?”

Alfa e Isabel de Gran Hermano se dieron un beso: “¿Puede haber…?”

Ver comentarios