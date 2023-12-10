Escuchá la noticia
Este domingo 10 de diciembre,
Claudio Vidal prestó juramento como el nuevo gobernador de Santa Cruz. Fue en el acto de asunción desarrollado en el Polideportivo del Sindicato Petrolero, Gas Privado y Energías Renovables, ubicado en el barrio San Benito de Río Gallegos.
A las 17:15, el vicegobernador
Fabián Leguizamón le tomó juramento a Vidal para tomar posesión del cargo de primer mandatario. “Por Dios, por la patria, por el pueblo de Santa Cruz, si juro!”, fueron las palabras que sellaron su compromiso con la provincia.
Entre las personas que acompañaron a Vidal en su asunción, se encontraron sus padres, hijos,
nuevos ministros -quienes también tomaron juramento– y destacadas figuras de la política regional y nacional.
FOTO: FRANCO VELLIO/LA OPINIÓN AUSTRAL. Los padres de Claudio Vidal en la previa de la jura.
El exsecretario de Comercio Interior,
Guillermo Moreno; el gobernador electo de Chubut, Ignacio Torres; el periodista Mario Markicm; el intendente electo de Caleta Olivia, Pablo Carrizo, fueron tan solo algunos de los que presenciaron este evento que viene a marcar un antes y un después en Santa Cruz Las mejores fotos de la asunción de Claudio Vidal
