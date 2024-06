The Prince of Wales was seen ‘shaking it off’ at night one of The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. Prince William was one of 90,000 who attended Taylor Swift’s record-breaking show. Other royals in attendance include his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with Zara and Mike Tindall. The Prince’s youngest son, Prince Louis, stayed home with his mother Kate. 🎥 Katheryne Kenward via Storyful #royals #news #princewilliam #princeofwales #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #taylorswift #theerastour #wembleystadium

